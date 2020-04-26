Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market (by technology (suction-assisted, ultrasound assisted, power-assisted, twin-cannula assisted, laser assisted, water assisted, tumescent liposuction)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Liposuction Surgical Procedures. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Liposuction Surgical Procedures cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Liposuction Surgical Procedures growth factors.

The forecast Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Liposuction Surgical Procedures on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global liposuction surgical procedures market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The liposuction surgical procedure can be both invasive and non-invasive. The invasive method involves the use of a small, hollow tube called a cannula that removes the excess fat present in the body. The non-invasive method uses devices that are applied to the skin over the treatment areas. The invasive liposuction procedures employ laser assisted, twin-cannula assisted, and ultrasound assisted techniques. The non-invasive treatments include radio frequency, laser energy, ultrasound, and cold-based techniques.

Some of the key factors attributing for an attractive growth of this market include an increasing number of individuals who desire to be in proper shape by reducing excess fat from various parts of the body. In addition, technological advancements in liposuction surgery, availability of cost effective surgical procedures in emerging markets, growing awareness about medical tourism among the population, and increasing number of obese patients across the globe are further propelling the adoption of liposuction surgical procedures in the coming years. However, the risks associated with these surgical procedures like bruising, anesthesia risks, swelling, thermal burn, fluid accumulation, damage to deeper structures, need for revision surgery and irregular pigmentation are expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global liposuction surgical procedures market cover technology segment. On the basis of technology the global liposuction surgical procedures market is categorized into suction-assisted liposuction, ultrasound assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, twin-cannula assisted liposuction, laser-assisted liposuction, water assisted liposuction, tumescent liposuction, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global liposuction surgical procedures market such as Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Erchonia, Genesis BioSystems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Wells Johnson Company, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Syneron Medical, Aesthetic Group, and Human Med.

