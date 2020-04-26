Global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Summary

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. LSR is well suited for injection molding owing to its excellent liquidity. It’s also very ideal for complex molds since it easily fits in the most complex parts of any mold.Liquid silicone rubbers (LSR) are characterized by a low viscosity compared to solid silicone rubbers (HTV). Liquid silicone rubbers are pumping able two-part compounds that are delivered ready to use. They are vulcanized by addition curing. Component A contains a Pt catalyst and component B a SiH-functional polysiloxane as curing agent. Compared to peroxide curing, liquid silicone rubbers do not release any curing byproducts.Liquid silicone rubbers (LSR) offer a wide range of applications, from the automotive industry, mechanical and process engineering, through electrical applications, the transmission and distribution industry, through to construction, foods, health care and the medical sector.LSR has two components as shown below. Once the two components are mixed, it will then start to cure very slowly.

Global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemicals

Momentive

ShinEtsu

KCC Corporation

Laur Silicone

Tianci Materials

Guangdong Polysil

Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone

BlueStar Xinghuo

Wynca

Jiangsu Tianchen

Dongguan New Orient Technology

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Industrial Grade of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Food Grade of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Medical Grade of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Others

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Customer consumption and Industrial

Building Industry

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Dow Corning

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Wacker Chemicals

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Momentive

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 ShinEtsu

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 KCC Corporation

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Laur Silicone

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Tianci Materials

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Guangdong Polysil

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 BlueStar Xinghuo

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Wynca

12.12 Jiangsu Tianchen

12.13 Dongguan New Orient Technology

