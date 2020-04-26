Global Luggage Bag Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Luggage Bag Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 134 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Luggage Bag Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the luggage bags, covering trolley bags in generaland Hard Luggage Trolley Bags.

Hypermarket channel continues to witness the strongest growth amongst all channels suggesting that Indian consumers are showing preference towards affordable luggage and convenience of modern shopping formats which are clean and air conditioned. E-commerce is another channel to look for in the near future as it rapidly expands with Indian consumers. Affordable luxury brands continue to grow well in India

According to this study, over the next five years the Luggage Bag market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Samsonite India

VIP Industries Limited

Safari

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak)

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox

Segmentation by product type:

General Trolley Bags

Hard Luggage Trolley Bags

Segmentation by application:

Casual Luggage Bag

Travel Luggage Bag

Business Luggage Bag

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luggage Bag consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Luggage Bag market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luggage Bag manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luggage Bag with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luggage Bag submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

