Global MICE Market Present Scenario, Growth Ratio and Forecast 2019-2025

Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together for a particular purpose. Recently, there has been an industry trend towards using the term ‘meetings industry’ to avoid confusion from the acronym. Other industry educators are recommending the use of “events industry” to be an umbrella term for the vast scope of the meeting and events profession.

Indonesia is rich in tourism resources. The tourism industry is growing into one of Indonesia’s pillar industries, and its contribution to GDP is now 3.78%.

Indonesia’s tourism competitiveness ranks 70th in nearly 200 countries and regions around the world.

By Application, the Business Feild accounts for the largest market share which is anout 64.07% in 2017.

In 2018, the global MICE market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global MICE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MICE development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PT Pamerindo Indonesia

Pamerindo

GEM INDONESIA

Debindo-ITE

MELALI MICE

Indonesian Congress and Convention Association

Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association

Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association

Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies

Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Meetings

Incentives

Conferencing

Exhibitions

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic Feild

Business Feild

Political Field

Exhibitions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MICE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MICE development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

