Global Mobile Mapping Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Mobile Mapping Market (by user type (enterprise, individual), solution (location based services, indoor mapping, 3D mapping), application (government, oil and gas, BFSI, healthcare, energy, utility, telecommunication), end use (commercial, individual)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Mobile Mapping. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Mobile Mapping cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Mobile Mapping growth factors.

The forecast Mobile Mapping Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Mobile Mapping on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global mobile mapping market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The recent developments in inertial navigation system and in digital camera technology are driving the growth of the mobile mapping market. Additionally, growing interest in technological companies and smartphone giants in mobile mapping applications are likely to be the major drivers over the coming years. However, Camera alignment issues and high dependency on weather are the major factors restraining the growth of mobile mapping market. Moreover, many customized systems and service models have been developed for a variety of applications. Multi-platform and multi sensor integrated mapping technologies have clearly established a trend towards fast data acquisition is creating major opportunities for the key players in the mobile mapping market.

Market Segmentation by Type, Solution, Application and End Use

The report on global mobile mapping market covers segments such as user type, solution, application and end use. The user type segments include enterprise and individual. On the basis of solution the global mobile mapping market is categorized into location based services, indoor mapping, 3D mapping, support services and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application the mobile mapping market is segmented as government, oil and gas, BFSI, healthcare, energy and utility, telecommunication, travel and hospitality and others. On the basis of end use the mobile mapping market is segmented as commercial and individual.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mobile mapping market such as, Telecommunication Systems, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Qualcomm Atheros, Inc, Apple, Inc, Foursquare Labs, Inc, Ericsson, Google, Inc., Tomtom NV, Microsoft Corporation, and Mapquest, Inc.

