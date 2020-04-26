Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants. Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software is the Property Management Software used in Multi-family and HOA (Homeowners Associations) field.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
In 2018, the global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market size was 790 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1350 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Yardi Systems
RealPage
Entrata
MRI Software
CoreLogic
AppFolio
Chetu
Syswin Soft
Property Boulevard
Buildium
Rockend
Console Group
PropertyBoss Solutions
Infor
ResMan
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3788651-global-multi-family-and-hoa-property-management-software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise Type
Cloud-Based Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Rental Properties
Homeowners Associations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3788651-global-multi-family-and-hoa-property-management-software
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise Type
1.4.3 Cloud-Based Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Rental Properties
1.5.3 Homeowners Associations
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Size
2.2 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Yardi Systems
12.1.1 Yardi Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Yardi Systems Revenue in Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Yardi Systems Recent Development
12.2 RealPage
12.2.1 RealPage Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 RealPage Revenue in Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 RealPage Recent Development
12.3 Entrata
12.3.1 Entrata Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Entrata Revenue in Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Entrata Recent Development
12.4 MRI Software
12.4.1 MRI Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 MRI Software Revenue in Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 MRI Software Recent Development
12.5 CoreLogic
12.5.1 CoreLogic Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 CoreLogic Revenue in Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CoreLogic Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)