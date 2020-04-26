Global Near Field Communication Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Near Field Communication Market (by product (auxiliary products, non- auxiliary products), device (peer-to-peer, card emulation, reader emulation), application (monitoring healthcare system), end use (automotive, banking & finance, consumer electronics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Near Field Communication. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Near Field Communication cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Near Field Communication growth factors.

The forecast Near Field Communication Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Near Field Communication on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global near field communication market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Near field communication, technology is mainly used in smartphones, laptops, and tablets for short range of data exchange (up to 10cm or less). The requirement of faster access to data across various industries is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, need for efficiency and reliability is also driving the adoption of near field communication market. However, security of data, increasing penetration of smartphones, contactless payments, high costs of installations, and security concerns are the factors restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing adoption of online payment is the factor providing major growth opportunities for the key players in the near field communication market.

Market Segmentation by Product, Device, Application and End User

The report on global near field communication market covers segments such as product, device, application and end user. The product segments include auxiliary products, non- auxiliary products and NFC software. On the basis of device the global near field communication market is categorized into peer-to-peer, card emulation and reader emulation. Furthermore, on the basis of application the near field communication market is segmented as mobile/contactless payment, monitoring healthcare system, user authentication & access control and other. On the basis of end user the near field communication market is segmented as automotive, banking & finance, retail, medical & healthcare, transportation, consumer electronics and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global near field communication market such as, Identiv Group, Inc, DeviceFidelity, Inc, Mediatek Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Apple Inc, Inside Secure, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Broadcom Corporation, Gemalto NV, and Infineon Technologies AG.

