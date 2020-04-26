Global Online Recruitment market 2019: Research in-Depth analysis, manufacturers, and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Online Recruitment Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 133 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Online Recruitment Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

Recruitment website has the advantage of long time, low fees, and more opportunities, can help job seekers to quickly and easily find job opportunities. The disadvantage lies in the existence of low recruitment information site authenticity, narrow range of segments, system imperfections and other risks.

At present, the recruitment website more fierce competition, diversified business model, which mainly includes: the first is through the traditional job board or advertising customers and achieve economies of scale pay income, this kind of business model is mainly in traffic exchange advertising, and strive for the small proportion from the technical users paying users, essentially belongs to the advertising and sales mode; the second category is the vertical recruitment website focused on segments, this kind of enterprise revenue comes mainly from the enterprise, two of job seekers, income mainly from paying corporate income and value-added services, enterprises, individuals and high-end talent seeking three party interaction model; the third is social based on the platform of social recruitment, the main use of payment function to users, enhanced charge account in advertising fees mode; the fourth is both the size effect The nature of the classification and vertical recruitment platform, this kind of enterprise business model continues the traditional Online Recruitment business model, including corporate membership fees, formulation and PPC, the main revenue from the merchant membership fee and online promotion fees, in addition to the employer within the recommended class, review class, Crowdsourcing class and class recruitment website search engine.

The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.

There are many online recruitment companies in the worldï¼Œ and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2016.

The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34500 million by 2024, from US$ 22800 million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Segmentation by product type:

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Segmentation by application:

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

Browse full table of contents and data tables Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Online-Recruitment-Market-Growth-Status-and-Outlook-2019-2024.html

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Recruitment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

