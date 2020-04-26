Global Public Safety And Security Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Public Safety and Security Market (by solution (critical communication network, surveillance system, biometric security & authentication system), services (managed services, professional services), end user (emergency services, industrial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Public Safety and Security. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Public Safety and Security cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Public Safety and Security growth factors.

The forecast Public Safety and Security Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Public Safety and Security on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global public safety and security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Public Safety refers to the welfare and protection of the general public. The primary goal of the department is prevention and protection of public from dangers such as crimes and disasters. The public safety organizations include fire service, rescue service law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. Most states and countries have departments for public safety & security.

With the rise in safety discomforting issues people are moving towards adoption of safety and security measures. The market is primarily driven by the government initiatives to prevent territorial and cross-border wars. Rising occurrence of terrorist attacks, wars between neighboring countries, domestic wars due to political unrest, communism, riots, and others have increased the adoption of homeland security measures by government and public sector organizations. Additionally, growing trend over internet of things in public safety is also expected to be factor driving the growth of the market. However, high maintenance and installation cost may restrain the growth of the market. Budget constraints, security issues, connecting the existing resources more efficiently and spending with outcomes are some of the major challenges for public safety and security market.

As the frequency of cross border terrorist attacks on enterprises is growing, the market is expected to gain huge opportunities over the forecast period. Due to high adoption by government and public safety agencies in case of natural disasters such as earthquakes, cyclones, and tsunami or any other emergency situation the demand for emergency and disaster management solutions is expected to provide huge opportunities for the key players in the public safety and security market.

Market Segmentation by Solution, Services and End User

The report on global public safety and security market covers segments such as solution, services and end user. The solution segments include critical communication network, surveillance system, c2/c4isr system, emergency and disaster management, scanning and screening system, biometric security and authentication system, public address and general alarm, cyber security and backup and recovery system. On the basis of services the global public safety and security market is categorized into managed services and professional services. Furthermore, on the basis of end user the public safety and security market is segmented as emergency services, homeland security, industrial and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global public safety and security market such as, Hexagon AB, Paessler AG, Ericsson, Cisco, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics, Motorola Solutions, Inc, Huawei, NEC Corporation and IBM.

