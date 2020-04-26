Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (by manufacturing technique (radiation hardening by design, radiation hardening by process), component (ASIC, power management, logic, FPGA, memory), application (aerospace & defense, space, nuclear power plant)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Radiation-Hardened Electronics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Radiation-Hardened Electronics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Radiation-Hardened Electronics growth factors.

The forecast Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Radiation-Hardened Electronics on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global radiation-hardened electronics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Most of the semiconductor components are susceptible to radiation damage .Radiation hardening is the act of making electronic components and systems resistant to damage caused by ionizing radiation. Extensive testing and development is required in producing a microelectronic chip which is radiation tolerant, radiation hardened electronic chips lag behind in new developments. Radiation tolerant components are employed in satellite system power supply, switching regulators, and microprocessors in military and space applications.

Expenditure in intelligence and surveillance is one of the primary factor driving the growth of the radiation hardened electronics market. Additionally, increased use of satellites for application such as geographic imaging and missile targeting will lead to an increased adoption of radiation-hardened electronics. Another factor boosting the market for radiation –hardened electronics is increasing demand for transistors, diodes and MOSFETS in various space applications. Moreover, increasing in number of space missions is having positive impact on the growth of the market. However, manufacturing and design challenges and challenge to create actual test environment are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Also, high cost involved in developing and testing radiation-hardened electronics market restrain the market growth. Due to high military and government expenditure the U. S. will be the major contributor throughout the forecast period. On the other side, growing research and development activities at various space stations and military applications are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the radiation-hardened electronics market. Moreover, space application is leading the radiation-hardened electronics market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Manufacturing Technique, Component and Application

The report on global radiation-hardened electronics market covers segments such as manufacturing technique, component and application. The manufacturing technique segments include radiation hardening by design (RHBD) and radiation hardening by process (RHBP). On the basis of component the global radiation-hardened electronics market is categorized into ASIC, power management, logic, FPGA and memory. Furthermore, on the basis of application the radiation-hardened electronics market is segmented as aerospace & defense, space (satellite) and nuclear power plant.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global radiation-hardened electronics market such as, Xilinx, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Intersil Corporation, Linear Technology Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Microsemi Corp., Microelectronics NV, Honeywell Aerospace and Texas Instruments, Inc.

