Global Shale Oil Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Introduction

Global Shale Oil Market

Shale oil is a type of unconventional crude oil that’s found in shale formations, which requires to be hydraulically fractured to extract the crude oil. Horizontal drilling techniques and hydraulic fracturing have resulted in increased oil and natural gas production from shale rock.

The industrial sector was the major end-user to the shale oil industry during 2017. According to this market research report, the maximum demand for shale oil will arise from this end-user segment throughout the forecast period.

Our analysts have estimated that during 2017, the Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the shale oil market. With the increase in fuel consumption in the advanced economies such as the US, this region will contribute to the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.

The global Shale Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shale Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shale Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

Continental Resources

Concho Resources

Hess corporation

Occidental Petroleum

Anadarko

Marathon Oil

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Equinor

Chesapeake Energy

EOG Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrotreating

No-hydrotreating

Segment by Application

Industrial

Transportation

Residential and Commercial

Other

Table of Contents

1 Shale Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Shale Oil

1.2 Shale Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Shale Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hydrotreating

1.2.3 No-hydrotreating

1.3 Shale Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Shale Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Residential and Commercial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Shale Oil Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Shale Oil Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Shale Oil Market Size

1.5.1 Global Shale Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Shale Oil Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Shale Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Shale Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Shale Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Shale Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Shale Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Shale Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shale Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Shale Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

… …..

11 Global Shale Oil Market Forecast

11.1 Global Shale Oil Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Shale Oil Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Shale Oil Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Shale Oil Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Shale Oil Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Shale Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Shale Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Shale Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Shale Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Shale Oil Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Shale Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Shale Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Shale Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Shale Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Shale Oil Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Shale Oil Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

………………….

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Shale Oil

Table Global Shale Oil Production (M L) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Shale Oil Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Hydrotreating Product Picture

Table Hydrotreating Major Manufacturers

Figure No-hydrotreating Product Picture

Table No-hydrotreating Major Manufacturers

