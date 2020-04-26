Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market (by technology (software defined computing, SDDC, SDN), service (consulting, managed services and integration and deployment), vertical (BFSI, ITES, government, manufacturing, retail, and telecom and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Software-Defined Everything (SDE). Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Software-Defined Everything (SDE) cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Software-Defined Everything (SDE) growth factors.

The forecast Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Software-Defined Everything (SDE) on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. Global software-defined everything size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 27 % and 28% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Software defined everything (SDE) refers to the replacement of distributed hardware systems in a data center with virtualization capabilities by advanced software programs. Software defined everything is a controlled approach for accessing, data center, network and storage. Software defined everything integrates computing infrastructures with virtualization. SDE allows more automation, optimum utilization of resources, purchasing of hard-ware at low costs and reduces the maintenance cost of the IT infrastructure. SDE helps in making informational technology infrastructures highly agile and flexible. Software-defined networking (SDN). Software-defined storage (SDS), Software-defined computing (SDC), and Software-defined data center (SDCC) are the major technologies that comes under SDE. Moreover, security, cloud services, automation, artificial intelligence and other real-time services are part of the expanding horizon of SDE. SDE helps in reduction of capital as well as operational expenditures for IT infrastructure especially that of data centres. The advancements in cloud technologies, internet of things are related to the growth of SDE.

Huge investments in research and development by major players such as IBM Corporation, CISCO Systems Inc, Hewlett Packard enterprise and NEC crop, the emergence of new SDE technologies and increasing applications for SDE characterizes the global software-defined everything market. The need for cutting down expenditure in line with the changing business environments, greater adoption of cloud services , availability of advanced technologies that could improve the process implementation and the cost savings associated with it are the major factors that drive the growth of the global software-defined everything market. Growing awareness about software-defined architecture among companies is driving the growth of the SDE market. Flexible allocation of the network resources, merged cloud resources and easier implementation in terms of quality of service made possible by SDE technologies enhance the growth of the SDE market. Due to the increasing adoption of SDE technologies such as SDDC, SDN and SDS in ITES as well as telecom sectors are driving the growth of the market. The need for domain experts, industry experts as well as data center experts, for setting up new infrastructure and optimum utilization of existing data centers is anticipated to generate demand from enterprises for consulting services during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Higher cost, complexity, security concerns and lack of availability of experts to implement are the major restraints for the global software defined everything market. Migration from traditional data centers to cloud services, automation, virtualization and growth of Internet of things are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for major players in the SDE market. Moreover, the need for new age IT infrastructure for enterprises to cut IT spending is anticipated to provide growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation by Technology, by Service and by Vertical

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of software-defined everything Market. The global software-defined everything Market is segmented by technology, by service and by vertical. The global software-defined everything market by technology covers software-defined computing (SDC), software-defined data center (SDDC) and software-defined networking (SDN) among others. Based on services, the market is segmented as consulting, managed services and integration & deployment among others. Based on verticals, the market is segmented as BFSI, ITES, government, manufacturing, retail, and telecom among others.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global software-defined everything market include Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Inc, EMC Corp, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Infoblox, Metaswitch Networks, NEC Corp, Pivot 3 and VMware Inc.

