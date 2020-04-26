Global Stationery Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Stationery Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 160 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Stationery is a mass noun referring to commercially manufactured writing materials, including cut paper, envelopes, writing implements, continuous stationery and other supplies. Stationery includes writing instrument, paper products, office stationery and other stationery.

The Indian stationery industry is highly scattered and is largely dominated by the unorganised sector and the situation is quite alarming for the organised players industry. Factors like lack of modern production facilities, unorganised nature of functioning, marginal demands, government policies and international competition are largely contributing to the slow growth of the organised stationery industry in India. However, the industry is now showing signs of organised growth, as a result of tremendous increase in the demand for the stationery products in India. This demand can be attributed to the entry of a large number of international brands in India.

The industry is a mature one, which has entered the post-competition phase into a brand-creating era, whereby competition will turn from pure price competition to multi-faceted brand competition consisting of service, management and shopping environment.

On the basis of type of utility, the Stationery market is segmented into writing instrument, paper, office stationery and other type. The paper segment is expected to account for the largest share of the India market in 2017.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report

KOKUYO Co,Ltd

Shachihata

Pentel

PILOT CORPORATION

uni Mitsubishi

Lexi Pens

Shanghai MandG Stationery

Deli

Shenzhen Comix Group

Beifa Group

Wenzhou Aihao Pen

True Color

Guangbo Group

Snowhite stationery

ITC

Navneet

G M Pens International

Cello Corporate (BIC)

Ballarpur Industries

Segmentation by product type:

Writing Instrument

Paper Products

Office Stationery

Other

Segmentation by application:

School

Government and Commercial

Home and Hobby

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Stationery consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Stationery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Stationery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stationery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Stationery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

