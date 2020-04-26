Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market (by device type (portable and vehicular), component (software, hardware and services), application (aviation, public safety, transportation & logistics, oil & gas and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Terrestrial Trunked Radio. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Terrestrial Trunked Radio cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Terrestrial Trunked Radio growth factors.

The forecast Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Terrestrial Trunked Radio on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global terrestrial trunked radio market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) is set of standers that describe common mobile radio communication infrastructure defined by the European Telecommunications Standardization Institute. The growing use of TETRA network in public safety groups such as police and fire departments, military and defense, utility companies and other voice and data communications services are the factors contributing in the market growth for TETRA network. In addition, the TETRA provides the features as broadcast call, emergency call, high-speed data service, and security among others. This in turn is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high infrastructure cost of TETRA network is considered the restraining factor for the growth of terrestrial trunked radio market. Moreover, the digitalization of radio communication devices and developing the use of radio communications in the transportation business are projected to create numerous opportunities in this market.

Market Segmentation by Device Type, Component and Application

The report on global terrestrial trunked radio market covers segments such as device type, component and application. The device type segments include portable and vehicular. On the basis of component, the global terrestrial trunked radio market is categorized into software, hardware and services. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the terrestrial trunked radio market is segmented as aviation, public safety, transportation & logistics, oil & gas and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global terrestrial trunked radio market such as, Damm Cellular Systems A/S, Rolta India Limited, Leonardo, Simoco Wireless Solutions, Cobham plc, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, ROHILL Engineering B.V, BiTEA Limited, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, and Airbus Defence and Space OY.

