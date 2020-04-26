Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market

Topical skin adhesive is used to close wounds in the skin, as an alternative to sutures, staples or clips. Topical skin adhesive produces less scarring and is less prone to infection than sutured or stapled closure.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 51.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.6%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Topical Skin Adhesive market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 740 million by 2024, from US$ 450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Topical Skin Adhesive business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Topical Skin Adhesive market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Topical Skin Adhesive value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate & N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Integumentary System Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

J&J (Ethicon)

Medtronic

Advanced Medical Solutions

Medline

Braun (Aesculap)

Chemence Medical

Adhezion Biomedical

GluStitch

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Topical Skin Adhesive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Topical Skin Adhesive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Topical Skin Adhesive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Topical Skin Adhesive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Topical Skin Adhesive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

