Global: Truck Telematics Market 2019

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.

Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.

Truck telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform.

There are mainly two type product of truck telematics market: plug and play telematics and hardwired install telematics. Plug and play telematics accounts the largest proportion and will has faster growing rate.

Geographically, the global truck telematics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa The North America held the largest share in the global truck telematics products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 34% in 2016. The next is Europe and Asia-Pacific.

According to this study, over the next five years the Truck Telematics market will register a 21.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1290 million by 2024, from US$ 400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Truck Telematics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Truck Telematics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Truck Telematics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Truck Telematics market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Truck Telematics in each application, can be divided into

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Truck Telematics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Truck Telematics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Truck Telematics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Truck Telematics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Truck Telematics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

