Global Water Well Drilling Graph, Status and Prospect Report 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Water Well Drilling Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 137 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Establishments engaged in water well drilling tend to be small, independent contractors. Even the industry leaders tend to be small, seldom generating more than $20 million in annual revenues. Some of the largest companies have diversified into other areas of construction or other types of drilling projects, such as oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells.

The nation’s water supply comes from surface sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams, in addition to vast underground aquifers. Groundwater has often been preferred over surface water for use in homes and industry because it is relatively inexpensive to develop and treat, it contains no sediment, its chemical quality remains constant, and facilities to develop it can be situated on small plots of ground. Of the 408 trillion gallons of water consumed daily in the United States in the early 2000s, nearly 20 percent was ground water.

Contractors who drill wells to tap into underground water are largely dependent on new construction. In fact, community water mains and wells for single-family houses account for the vast majority of all business done by this industry. More than 15 million water wells provide 79.4 billion gallons of ground water daily to U.S. residents for community and single-family use, irrigation, livestock, and other agricultural, commercial, and industrial purposes. Irrigation accounted for the largest portion (60 billion gallons) of ground water usage.

This Report covers special trade contractors primarily engaged in water well drilling. Establishments primarily engaged in drilling oil or gas field water intake wells on a contract or fee basis are classified in.

Housing starts in the early 2017 remained strong, despite a weakening economy. The water well drilling industry was mature and somewhat overserved from both a manufacturing and distribution standpoint. Manufacturers had excess capacity, and distributors were readily available to serve contractors. The environmental business had been the source of most growth for some years. Drillers who offered new and differentiated products were seeing success in their marketing efforts. Increasing emphasis on service and quick responses to customer needs was separating the firms that were growing from those that were merely retaining their market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Water Well Drilling market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 393900 million by 2024, from US$ 302300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Water Well Drilling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Water Well Drilling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Water Well Drilling value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Water Well Drilling market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Water Well Drilling players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Layne

Weninger Drilling, Llc

Tampa Well Drilling

Barco Well Service

Johnson Water Well Drilling

Nelson Drilling Company

Jackson Water Well

Craig Waterwell and Drilling Ltd

Mikes Drilling and Pump Service

Loman Drilling Inc

Jim Jeffers Well Drilling

Caster Drilling Enterprises

Bennett Water Well Drilling

Gordon and Sons

Casey well drilling

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

<4 Diameter

4~8 Diameter (8 not covered)

10″~12″ Diameter (12″ not covered)

>12 Diameter

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Water Well Drilling in each application, can be divided into

Domestic Use

Industrial Use

Irrigation

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

