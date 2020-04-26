Heparin Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

Our latest research report entitled Heparin Market (by product type (unfractionated, low molecular, ultra-molecular weight heparin), route of administration (IV injection, subcutaneous injection), application (clinical trials, medical devices), end user (hospital, blood, stream banks)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Heparin. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Heparin cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Heparin growth factors.

The forecast Heparin Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Heparin on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global heparin market was valued at USD 8.99 billion in 2016 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% over the forecast period to reach to USD 13.44 billion in 2023.

Globally, the heparin market is growing steadily due to increasing incidences of coagulation disorders, substantial growth in the number of the people suffering from diseases like venous thromboembolism (VTE), deep vein thrombosis and heart diseases. In addition, the considerable rise in the prevalence of obesity is also expected to support the global growth of this market. However, stringent regulatory framework across different regions and side effects of the porcine heparin are likely to limit the global growth of heparin market. A heparin market is expected to experience adoption of synthetic heparin by leading players in the industry. With the adoption of synthetic heparin, the global market is anticipated to augment the opportunities for the leading market player in the industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, Technological advancement and rising demand for heparin also expected to escalate growth in this market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global heparin market by type of product, route of administration, application, end users and regions. Product segment includes unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) and ultra-molecular weight heparin (UMWH). Route of administration segment comprises IV injection, subcutaneous injection. The application segment includes clinical trials, medical devices, and disease treatment, with the end user segment, comprises hospital, blood and stream banks and others.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include

Sanofi SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Leo Pharma

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Fresenius SE & Co. KG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Baxter International

Aspen Holdings

