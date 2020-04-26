Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Players 2018-2028

Dimer acids, often referred to as dimerized fatty acids, are a class of dicarboxylic acids synthesized by the clay catalysed oligomerization of unsaturated fatty acids. The fatty acids involved in reaction are obtained from natural sources such as soybean oil, tall oil and rapeseed oil, among others. During the production of hydrogenated dimer acid, unsaturated fatty acids undergo dimerization – a reaction carried out at a specific temperature, pressure and in presence of a catalyst, to yield a product comprising a mixture of dimer (C36), monomers, trimers and higher oligomers. Further, the product obtained is subjected to processing, depending on the intended application area. These processes involve further hydrogenation in order to obtain hydrogenated dimer acid.

Hydrogenated dimer acids are used in the production of non-reactive polyamides, which in turn are used in hot melt adhesives and flexographic printing inks, among other applications. Hydrogenated dimer acids enhance the level of corrosion resistance, hydrophobicity and heat and light stability of the final product. Also, the use of hydrogenated dimer acids results in a final product with a relatively lower Tg (glass transition temperature). When used in printing inks, these dimer acids tend to provide relatively higher gloss and enhanced substrate adherence to the inks. Besides the aforementioned uses, hydrogenated dimer acids find application in lubricants, corrosion inhibitors, and polyester resins, among others.

Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market: Dynamics

Hot melt adhesives offer several advantages over conventional water- and solvent-based adhesives — they cut out on VOC emissions and are cost effective. Supported by various government and environmental regulations, hot melt adhesives are witnessing increased adoption among various end-use industries and their consumption has witnessed a steady growth rate in the recent past. Hence, the growth of end-use industries such as packaging, electrical and electronics, automotive and construction around the globe is expected to, in turn, drive the demand for hydrogenated dimer acid. Noteworthy growth in the consumption of hydrogenated dimer acid is expected to continue during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for high-quality end-products, which offer properties, such as higher resistance to oxidation and higher heat stability, among others.

Thus, the hydrogenated dimer acid market is expected to register relatively fast growth during the forecast period. Apart from this, hydrogenated dimer acids are synthesized from vegetable oils, such as rapeseed oil and cottonseed oil, among others. Thus, the prices of hydrogenated dimer acids are dependent on the prices of vegetable oils, which tend to fluctuate depending on the demand and supply and various other factors. Thus, the prices of hydrogenated dimer acids tend to be volatile, which in turn hampers the growth of the market.

Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global hydrogenated dimer acid market has been segmented into:

Reactive Polyamide

Polyester resins

Lubricants

Others

Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market: Regional Outlook

The hot melt adhesives market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period and represent high potential opportunities for players in the industry. The APAC region accounted for around 25% of the global hot melt adhesives market in terms of consumption in 2018, which is expected to grow steadily in the coming five years. This market is projected to register a healthy CAGR, owing to the increase in construction activities and growth of several end-use industries such as energy, automotive and electronics in countries such as China and India. Moreover, China accounts for a significant consumption share of hot melt adhesive products, owing to the increasing demand from the manufacturing industry. Thus, growing demand for hydrogenated dimer acid in Asia Pacific, especially China, is a major factor expected to drive the hydrogenated dimer acid market in the coming years. Central and Eastern Europe have witnessed strong expansion over the past decade and are expected to further growth during the forecast period. The growth of major industries is projected to have a significant impact on numerous important end-user industry verticals of hydrogenated dimer acid. Europe and North America hydrogenated dimer acid markets are expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period.

Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market: Market Participants

Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market: Market Participants