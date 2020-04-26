Intravenous System Access Devices Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Intravenous System Access Devices Market (by product type (peripheral, central catheter), application type (medication, diagnostic testing), route of administration type (subcutaneous and intravenous), end-users (hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Intravenous System Access Devices.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Intravenous System Access Devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Intravenous System Access Devices growth factors.

The forecast Intravenous System Access Devices Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Intravenous System Access Devices on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global intravenous system access devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Intravenous system access devices are small, flexible tubes inserted into arteries or veins, to deliver medication. These devices are used by physicians for treating patient as well as testing blood after withdrawing it via intravenous route. Intravenous system access devices are used for faster delivery of nutrients, fluids and drugs such as antibiotics, analgesics and antipyretics at the site of inflammation i.e. vein. Moreover, these devices are also used for blood transfusion and the correction of electrolyte imbalance. Intravenous access devices include both central and peripheral intravenous catheters.

Global intravenous system market is majorly driven by the factors such as increasing incidences of diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis (TB), increase in number of surgeries across the globe and growing geriatric population. Moreover, tremendous rise in number of surgeries is significantly contributing to the market growth, as surgeries require intravenous access devices for the purpose of medication and anesthetics. Furthermore, technological advancements across the globe is further supporting the growth of intravenous access devices market.

However, the major challenge faced by intravenous system access devices market is various complications related to intravenous access devices that are likely to limit the growth of this market. Moreover, growing geriatric population that is highly susceptible to aforementioned diseases are likely to bring more opportunities to this market for major player and new entrants.

Segment Covered

The report on global intravenous system access devices market covers segments such as, product type, application type, route of administration type and end-users. On the basis of product type the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into peripheral catheter and central catheter.

On the basis of application type the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into medication administration, administration of fluids and nutrients, transfusion of blood products and diagnostic testing. On the basis of route of administration type the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into subcutaneous and intravenous. On the basis of end-users the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global intravenous system access devices market such as, CareFusion Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Baxter Internationa, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, KGaA, Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien Plc and Medtronic, Inc.

