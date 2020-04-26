IT Service Management (ITSM) Software 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

IT Service Management (ITSM) is a process-based practice that mainly deliver satisfactory service to the end user customer. It is intended to align the delivery of information technology (IT) services with needs of the enterprise, emphasizing benefits to customers.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 43.6% in 2017, followed by EU with 29.7%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 8.48%.

In 2018, the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market size was 1810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3788645-global-it-service-management-itsm-software-market-size

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3788645-global-it-service-management-itsm-software-market-size

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size

2.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ServiceNow

12.1.1 ServiceNow Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction

12.1.4 ServiceNow Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Development

12.2 Atlassian

12.2.1 Atlassian Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction

12.2.4 Atlassian Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Atlassian Recent Development

12.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software)

12.3.1 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction

12.3.4 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 CA Technologies

12.5.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction

12.5.4 CA Technologies Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)