Lighting as a Service Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2019-2026

The Global Lighting as a Service Market was valued at USD 96.98 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2964.89 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 46.23% from 2017 to 2025.

Lighting as a Service is a service delivery model by which the light service, rather than being a one-time payment option, is treated as a subscription basis. This system enables businesses and organizations that are just starting out to be able to afford the initial investment of procuring all the lights that are needed. Instead of an organization having to invest in a capital investment, the organization is given some leeway and therefore is able to pay the lighting costs on a monthly or quarterly subscription basis.

There are several advantages that the lighting as a service provides and these advantages are driving the market’s growth for the service, these factors include high efficiency of the system as well as the growing demand for a more affordable method for the procurement of lights for businesses that are just starting out.

The “Global Lighting as a Service Market ” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as General Electric Lighting, SIB Lighting, Lunera Lighting, Cree, Inc., Future Energy Solutions, Itelecom USA, RCG Lighthouse, IGOR Inc., Zumtobel Group AG and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

