Magnets and Magnet Materials Market Development Analysis by Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Forecast to 2022

The global market for magnets and magnetic materials reached $32.2 billion in 2016. The market should reach $34.9 billion in 2017 and $51.7 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2017 through 2022.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for magnets and their materials, along with emerging technologies and potential business opportunities in the future.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022.

An overview of the chemistry and physics of magnets, and the processes to produce magnet products, and specific applications for magnet materials.

Insight into the major end-use markets, such as instrumentation and other electronics, appliances and consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive.

Information pertaining to the market’s dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities.

Profiles of major players in the field.

Report Scope

The scope of this report is broad and covers two types of magnets used globally: soft magnets and permanent magnets. They have been classified in terms of their magnetic properties and their uses.

There are four types of permanent magnets based on the magnetic materials used for production: alnico, neodymium, samarium-cobalt and ferrite. Each of these is further divided on the basis of production processes, which primarily are termed sintering and bonding. The major applications of permanent magnets are in electric motors; generators; medical devices; sonic equipment, magnetic sensors and transducers; and consumer electronics. The market for each type of permanent magnet in these applications and the market for each type of permanent magnet by region is also covered in this report. Additional breakdowns on the basis of global consumption in each end-user industry, which includes automotive, industrial, medical and home appliances, are also covered. The revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are explained for each type of permanent magnet by production process, application and region.

Soft magnetic materials are divided into three types: electrical steel, soft ferrite and others. Other alloys used as soft magnetic material are amorphous alloys, nickel-iron alloys, silicon-iron alloy, iron-cobalt alloy, ferritic chromium-iron alloys and niobium-tin alloy. The major applications for soft magnetic materials are in electric motors, transformers, generators, alternators and others, which include inductors, relays and switches, antenna and filters. The end-user industry for soft magnets are electronics and telecommunications, electrical and automotive. The revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 of each type of soft magnets are described for each type for application, end-user industry and both by region.

The report also consists of a discussion of the major players across each of the segments; it explains the major market drivers for the global market of magnets and magnetic materials, the current trends within the industry and major end-user industries.

