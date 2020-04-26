Major Progress| Flexible Displays Markets Global Share, Manufacturing Cost Structure, and Forecast to 2022

Report Highlights

The global market for flexible displays reached $1.7 billion in 2016. The market should reach $3.1 billion in 2017 and $12.6 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes:

An overview of the market for technologies and applications for flexible display.

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Discussion of the technology involved, including organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), electrophoretic, and electrowetting.

A breakdown of devices in the market, such as E-readers, notebooks, mobile phones, signage, tablets, and E-papers.

A breakdown of the market by region, including the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the market for flexible displays and the share of principal display technologies that constitute it. It also provides an overview of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies as well as back-end design aspects. Key front-end display emission technologies are explained in context to their suitability for flexible displays. The report also includes a high-level breakdown of the global market for flexible displays.

The report also reviews the global market for flexible displays in key applications, broken down by individual applications by display technologies and geographical regions in dollar sales as well as unit shipments. A review of patents analyzes the U.S. patents granted in the relevant areas of flexible displays.

Finally, the report presents vendor and stakeholder analysis with an overview of the major stakeholder classes engaged in flexible display commercialization. It also analyzes the activities of key players in this domain.

This report considers the following applications:

E-book readers and tablets.

Notebooks and PCs.

Mobile phones and smartphones.

Gaming devices and media players.

Automotive and navigation.

Smartcards and other cards.

Signage and billboards.

Retail and logistics.

Wearables and defense.

It should be noted that this report does not cover television displays. It also does not cover displays used in scientific applications and industrial instruments.

The above list is not an exhaustive coverage of flexible displays and applications. It is widely expected that flexible displays will expand the horizons of present-day display applications and that display manufacturers will discover new surfaces, substrates, and bases that can host display functions.

