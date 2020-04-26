Makeup Brushes Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – L’Oreal, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, LVMH, E.l.f., Paris Presents, Sigma Beauty and Forecast to 2025

Global Makeup Brushes Market

Description

A makeup brush is a tool with bristles, used for the application of make up or face painting. The bristles could be made out of natural or synthetic materials, while the handle is usually made out of plastic or wood. When cosmetics are applied using the appropriate brush they blend better into the skin.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest producer due to the abundant raw materials, low labor cost, she take a market share of around 45% in 2017, the brushes produced in China has a lower price level, this made China’s revenue share in global declined to 37.4%.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 25.6%, followed by North America with 20%. The developed countries have a high makeup penetration rate, for the developing countries, China market got a consumption market share of 31.1% due to the large population.

The worldwide market for Makeup Brushes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 2170 million US$ in 2024, from 1330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Makeup Brushes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’Oreal

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

LVMH

E.l.f.

Paris Presents

Sigma Beauty

Avon

Amore Pacific

Chanel

Watsons

Zoeva

Chikuhodo

Hakuhodo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Hair Brushes

Synthetic Hair Brushes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Makeup Brushes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural Hair Brushes

1.2.2 Synthetic Hair Brushes

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Offline Sales

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 L’Oreal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Makeup Brushes Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 L’Oreal Makeup Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Shiseido

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Makeup Brushes Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Shiseido Makeup Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Estee Lauder

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Makeup Brushes Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Estee Lauder Makeup Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 LVMH

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Makeup Brushes Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 LVMH Makeup Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 E.l.f.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Makeup Brushes Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 E.l.f. Makeup Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Paris Presents

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Makeup Brushes Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Paris Presents Makeup Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Sigma Beauty

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Makeup Brushes Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Sigma Beauty Makeup Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

