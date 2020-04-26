Market Overview| Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts 2018
This report studies the global Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery market status and forecast, categorizes the global Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Packaging machinery is used to package products before they are dispatched to distribution networks and for storage. Food and beverage packaging machinery are used in the primary and secondary packaging of food and beverage.
The food packaging machinery market segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for food packaging segment is increasing as it can perform various functions for the food packaging industry such as filling, closing, wrapping, and coding. Additionally, since packaged food products can withstand changes in temperature and prevent deterioration in its quality and hygiene, its demand among the end-users will increase over the next few years.
The APAC region accounted for the market share and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The beverage packaging machinery market in APAC is expected to witness major growth in comparison with the food packaging machinery market. Rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the growing adoption of the Western culture mostly by the younger generation are some of the factors driving the demand for packaged alcoholic beverages in the region.
The global Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Bosch Packaging Technology
GEA
Tetra Laval
Multivac
ARPAC
Bajaj ProcessPack
Combi Packaging Systems
Nichrome Packaging Solutions
Orbital Food Machinery
SAMA Engineering
Selo
Triangle Package Machinery
VELTEKO
WeighPack Systems
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sealing Machines
Filling Machines
Strapping Machines
Wrapping Machines
Coding Machines
Labeling Machines
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
