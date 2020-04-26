Matches Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Matches Market

Description

Matches are a long-history fire-fighting tool. It first began in Sweden since 1883. It was once a smash hit, and now the glory days of the match industry have passed, influenced by fire habits and alternatives such as lighters.

China had about 120 producers about ten years ago, then from the year of 2007, Indian acquired above one half of the Chinese producers, but due to the sharp decline of matches market, now China has only about 10 producers, which most of them only produce commemorative products or has the capacity but no production, they suffer a business decline, but there are an exception, Anyang Fangzhou ,who established in Y2013, quickly because the market leader of China Matches Industrial, take majority of China market, and mark a strong business growth, it’s key market still in China domestic, only 20% of its production is for exporting, mainly Europe, then North America.

This report studies the global market size of Matches in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Matches in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Matches market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Matches market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Europe Match

Swedish Match

Kanematsu Sustech

Kobe Match

Chugai Match

Solo

Atlas

Jarden Corporation (Diamond)

Nizam Matches

Apex Match Consortium

Pioneer Asia Group

Swarna Match Factory

Amsha

Dhanalakshmi Match

Kelantan Match Factroy

Malazlar

Anyang Fangzhou

Changde Nanhai

Yanbian Jixing

Market size by Product

Match Boxes

Match Books

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

