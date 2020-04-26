Matches Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
Global Matches Market
Description
Matches are a long-history fire-fighting tool. It first began in Sweden since 1883. It was once a smash hit, and now the glory days of the match industry have passed, influenced by fire habits and alternatives such as lighters.
China had about 120 producers about ten years ago, then from the year of 2007, Indian acquired above one half of the Chinese producers, but due to the sharp decline of matches market, now China has only about 10 producers, which most of them only produce commemorative products or has the capacity but no production, they suffer a business decline, but there are an exception, Anyang Fangzhou ,who established in Y2013, quickly because the market leader of China Matches Industrial, take majority of China market, and mark a strong business growth, it’s key market still in China domestic, only 20% of its production is for exporting, mainly Europe, then North America.
This report studies the global market size of Matches in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Matches in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Matches market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Matches market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Europe Match
Swedish Match
Kanematsu Sustech
Kobe Match
Chugai Match
Solo
Atlas
Jarden Corporation (Diamond)
Nizam Matches
Apex Match Consortium
Pioneer Asia Group
Swarna Match Factory
Amsha
Dhanalakshmi Match
Kelantan Match Factroy
Malazlar
Anyang Fangzhou
Changde Nanhai
Yanbian Jixing
Market size by Product
Match Boxes
Match Books
Market size by End User
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
