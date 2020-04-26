Meat Substitutes Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

The market is primarily driven by factors such as changing trends toward healthy diets, which has led to an increased demand for clean-label products, such as plant-sourced proteins that include tofu and seitan.

Based on type, the tempeh segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

The global Meat Substitutes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Meat Substitutes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Meat Substitutes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM (US)

DuPont (US)

The Nisshin OilliO Group (Japan)

Sonic Biochem Limited (India)

MGP Ingredients (US)

Garden Protein International (Canada)

Beyond Meat (US)

Amy’s Kitchen (US)

Quorn Foods (UK)

MorningStar Farms (US)

Meatless (Netherlands)

VBites (UK)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Seitan

Quorn

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Meat Substitutes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Meat Substitutes

1.2 Meat Substitutes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Meat Substitutes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

1.2.3 Tempeh

1.2.4 Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

1.2.5 Seitan

1.2.6 Quorn

1.3 Meat Substitutes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Meat Substitutes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Household

1.4 Global Meat Substitutes Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Meat Substitutes Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Meat Substitutes Market Size

1.5.1 Global Meat Substitutes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Meat Substitutes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Meat Substitutes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Meat Substitutes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Meat Substitutes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Meat Substitutes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Meat Substitutes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Meat Substitutes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Meat Substitutes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Meat Substitutes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Meat Substitutes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Meat Substitutes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Meat Substitutes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Meat Substitutes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Meat Substitutes Production

3.4.1 North America Meat Substitutes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Meat Substitutes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Meat Substitutes Production

3.5.1 Europe Meat Substitutes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Meat Substitutes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Meat Substitutes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Meat Substitutes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Meat Substitutes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Meat Substitutes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Meat Substitutes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Meat Substitutes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Meat Substitutes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Meat Substitutes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Meat Substitutes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Meat Substitutes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Meat Substitutes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Meat Substitutes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Meat Substitutes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Meat Substitutes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Meat Substitutes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Meat Substitutes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Meat Substitutes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Meat Substitutes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Meat Substitutes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Meat Substitutes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

