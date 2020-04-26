Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy: Market Insights

Microfluidic modulation spectroscopy is an emerging technique of spectroscopy for analysing the secondary structure of the protein. The company named RedShift BioAnalytics launched a product named AQS3 which uses the patented technique of microfluidic modulation spectroscopy. This technique uses mid-infrared laser spectroscopy in microfluidics environment and uses advanced signal processing to measure the secondary structure of proteins. This type of innovative spectroscopy is implemented to measure and quantify the protein along with its stability, similarity, structure and aggregate formation. This technique can be implemented on a broad variety of conditions and is sensitive and precise. The function of the protein changes by conformational change and this could be an influencing factor in quality control of proteins such as antibodies and enzymes manufacturing companies. Such structural changes can be precisely and sensitively detected by the microfluidic modulation spectroscopy. It also aids researchers to find stable and suitable antibodies. The advancements and innovative product launches in medical and life science in the past years is expanding the understanding of biological systems at the molecular level and generates more opportunities in the microfluidic modulation spectroscopy. Therefore, a constant incremental opportunity for the manufacturing company can be anticipated during the forecast period.

Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy: Market Dynamics

The key factors contributing to the growth of the global microfluidic modulation spectroscopy market include research & developments associated with microfluidic modulation spectroscopy as well as continuous improvement in the technological processes contributes in driving the market. Greater adoption is expected to be noted in pharmaceutical quality control and drug designing techniques over the forecast period. Moreover, the microfluidic modulation spectroscopy finds applications in other fields such as forensic studies, industrial production, immunology and biotechnology industries, etc. and thus is anticipated to lure end users in buying this patented technology. Lack of awareness about the product can be considered as a barrier in the fast growth of microfluidic modulation spectroscopy in the market.

Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy: Segmentation

The global Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy market is segmented on basis of application, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Application Drug Designing Quality Assurance & Control Protein quantification Others



Segmentation by End User Research laboratories Chemical Industries Academic Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Biopharmaceutical Companies Others



Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy: Overview

The concerned market is highly consolidated in nature owing to the fact that it is a patented technology. However, the microfluidic modulation spectroscopy is expected to register fast growth in the spectroscopy market for its application in the medical science over the forecast period. The device is yet to make a mark in developing countries with low resource base owing to the lack of knowledge about the product and absence of distributors. RedShift BioAnalytics, Inc. launched the first microfluidic modulation spectroscopy in April 2018 and is since trying to popularize the product by conducting conferences, providing online detailed product information, arranging trials and explaining the varied and precise functions performed by the device and its advantages over other spectrometers. The company is focusing on increasing its sale team in order to expand the company’s reach and satisfy the demands from end users. For instance, in May 2018 the company expanded its sales team with key hire.

Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global microfluidic modulation spectroscopy market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.The North America market for microfluidic modulation spectroscopy market holds the largest revenue share owing to the product availability and high demand by academic institutes as well as biopharmaceutical companies. Europe is Asia Pacific excluding Japan microfluidic modulation spectroscopy market is also wide open for the company to increase its sale and increase its revenue and is anticipated to register a fast growth over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa microfluidic modulation spectroscopy is expected to witness slow growth owing to the limited healthcare expenditure and low per capita income in the region.

Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy: Key Player

The key player present in the global microfluidic modulation spectroscopy market are RedShift BioAnalytics, Inc.