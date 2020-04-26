Mobile Commerce And Grocery Commerce Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2019-2026

The report, named “Global Mobile Commerce And Grocery Commerce Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the Mobile Commerce And Grocery Commerce Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Mobile Commerce And Grocery Commerce report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, Mobile Commerce And Grocery Commerce market pricing and profitability.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

An exclusive Mobile Commerce And Grocery Commerce Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Mobile Commerce And Grocery Commerce Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Mobile Commerce And Grocery Commerce market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Mobile Commerce and Grocery Commerce Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Mobile Commerce and Grocery Commerce Market was valued at USD 270.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,411.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Mobile Commerce and Grocery Commerce?

m-Commerce, also known as mobile commerce is a mode of payment that is used in buying and selling of services and goods through handheld wireless devices such as mobile phones or personal digital assistants (PDAs). Grocery commerce is used as an online payment mode for buying different grocery products such as dry or canned food, pulses, vegetables etc. It provides an ease to consumers in order to buy or sell various food products online. Increased usage of smartphones and internet has boosted the growth of mobile commerce and grocery commerce market.

Global Mobile Commerce and Grocery Commerce Market Outlook

Increasing penetration of internet and smart devices, enhanced bandwidth, and rise in the adopted rate of m-payments services online wallets have been driving the growth of the global Mobile Commerce and Grocery Commerce market. On the other hand, lack of mobile-friendly websites and slow speed of the internet in developing countries might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Global Mobile Commerce and Grocery Commerce Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Mobile Commerce and Grocery Commerce Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Ericsson, Gemalto, Google Inc., IBM Corp., Mastercard Inc., Mopay Ag and Oxygen8. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Mobile Commerce Market Estimates and Forecast, By Transaction Type

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

M Billing

Others

Global Mobile Commerce Market Estimates and Forecast, By Payment Modes

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Premium SMS

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Direct Carrier Billing

Others

Global Grocery Commerce Market Analysis

Grocery e-Commerce Analysis

Factors Influencing Grocery e-Commerce Market Retailer Presence Delivery Logistics Ease of Buying Cultural Nuances



Global Mobile Commerce and Grocery Commerce Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

