Mobile Imaging Services Market: Implementation of Mobile Imaging Services in Hospital to Encourage High Growth

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market: Snapshot

The global mobile imaging services market has been growing at a steady pace from the last few years; however, earlier it was restricted to Europe and the U.S. markets. A significant rise in the number of procedures performed using mobile imaging services is one of the vital factors propelling the global mobile imaging services market. The high growth of this market can be attributed to the tremendously rising population and substantial rise in prevalence of disorders, including renal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders. In addition, the improved access to diagnostic imaging in most of the emerging nations with the help of rising awareness and government initiatives are projected to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

As per the research study, in 2013, the global market for mobile imaging services was worth US$10.7 bn and is predicted to reach a value of US$13.3 bn by the end of 2020. The market is estimated to register a 3.20% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

Implementation of Mobile Imaging Services in Hospital to Encourage High Growth

The growing demand for vehicle-bound mobile imaging units, owing to their several advantages over fixed imaging equipment is one of the vital factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global mobile imaging services market in the next few years. In addition, the rising adoption of mobile imaging units in hospitals is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the global market.

On the other hand, the requirement of frequent maintenance for mobile imaging modalities and the high cost of transportation are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global mobile imaging services market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the advent of advanced mobile MRI options in the healthcare sector that offers a lower cost alternative for implementation of cutting edge technology is expected to contribute towards the development of the global market.

On the basis of type, the global market for mobile imaging services has been classified into bone densitometry, x-ray, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, computed tomography, and positron emission tomography/ computed tomography. Among these segments, in 2013, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) led the global market and was worth US$3,740.6 mn. This segment is projected to remain in the leading position throughout the forecast period and reach a value of US$4,737.9 mn by the end of 2020, registering a 3.50% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

North America to Remain Dominant in Global Mobile Imaging Services Market

From a geographical perspective, in 2013, North America led the global mobile imaging services market and is expected to remain in the leading position in the next few years, further followed by Europe. These two regions are anticipated to account for a key share of the global market in the near future. The high growth of North America can be attributed to the high-profit margins for mobile imaging service providers in the U.S. As per the study, North America is projected to reach a value of US$12,673.2 mn by the end of 2020, exhibiting a 3.20% CAGR between 2014 and 2020. On the other hand, the untapped opportunities in several developing economies are estimated to encourage the growth of the mobile imaging services market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the prominent players operating in the mobile imaging services market across the globe are Interim Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Accurate Imaging, Inc., Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Nuffield Health, Cobalt Imaging Center, VanScan Ltd., Jacksonville Mobile Imaging, Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Front Range Mobile Imaging, Alliance Healthcare Services, DMS Health Technologies, and Inhealth Group Limited.

