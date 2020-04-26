Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

According to Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Classification Project (CDC), peripheral T-cell lymphoma patients constitute 6%-7% of the total non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients in the U.S. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is an aggressive and uncommon type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma affects lymphocytes, particularly T-cell and natural killer cells and generally affects people over 60 years of age. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma is uncommon in the U.S. and relatively high number of patients are found in Asia, Africa and Caribbean, primarily due to exposure to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and the human T-cell leukemia virus-1 (HTLV-1). Unlike other types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma is not well understood and thus have limited treatment options. Most of the peripheral T-cell lymphoma patients require salvage treatment and bone marrow transplant. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment outcomes with conventional chemotherapy regimens have been poor. However, new genetic and molecular testing techniques for peripheral T-cell lymphoma have enabled the development of targeted therapies for peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment. Newly diagnosed peripheral T-cell lymphoma patents are generally treated with anthracycline-based combination chemotherapy, including doxorubicin, hydroxydoxorubicin etc. However, a common standard care for peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment has not been identified due to heterogeneity of the disease. Recently, some of the biologic treatments such as Beleodaq, Folotyn, Istodax etc. have been approved by the FDA for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma, which are expected to bring considerable change to peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment space.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing prevalence of peripheral T-cell lymphoma and launch of new treatment are the primary factors driving the growth of peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment market. Genetic research has led to improving understanding of disease and thus opened huge opportunities in research for peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment. This is expected to bring better treatment options to the market in the near future. For instance, new classes of therapies that target specific molecular pathways of T-cell lymphomas are being studied in clinical trials. Some of these include histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors (e.g. vorinostat, belinostat etc.), proteasome inhibitors (e.g. bortezomib), immunomodulatory agents (e.g. lenalidomide), monoclonal antibodies (alemtuzumab) etc. However, complexity of a disease is restricting the number of options for peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment, which may limit the market growth. Patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma are required to evaluate individually by oncologists, and lack of such resources in under developed or developing countries is another important factor limiting the growth of global peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment market.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global peripheral T-Cell lymphoma treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment regime, the global peripheral T-Cell lymphoma treatment market is divided into following:

Chemotherapy for Aggressive PTCL CHOP Regime (cyclophosphamide, hydroxydoxorubicin, Oncovin, prednisone) CHOEP Regime (cyclophosphamide, hydroxydoxorubicin [doxorubicin], Oncovin [vincristine], etoposide, prednisone) EPOCH (etoposide, prednisone, Oncovin [vincristine], cyclophosphamide, hydroxydoxorubicin [doxorubicin]) Hyper-CVAD (cyclophosphamide, Oncovin [vincristine], Adriamycin [doxorubicin], dexamethasone)

Chemotherapy for Relapsed/Refractory PTCL ICE (ifosfamide, carboplatin, etoposide) DHAP (high-dose cytarabine [ara-C], dexamethasone, cisplatin [Platinol-AQ]) ESHAP (etoposide, methylprednisolone, cytarabine [ara-C], cisplatin [Platinol-AQ]) GND (gemcitabine, navelbine, dexamethasone)

Targeted therapy for Relapsed/Refractory PTCL histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors (Beleodaq, Istodax) Metabolic inhibitors (Folotyn)



Based on distribution channel, the global peripheral T-Cell lymphoma market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Cancer Specialty Clinics

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for peripheral T-cell lymphoma is expected to experience steady growth due to improving treatment rates and availability of new treatments. The new practice of consolidation therapy, which consists of high-dose chemotherapy followed by stem cell transplant, is expected to improve the treatment paradigm for peripheral T-cell lymphoma and thus would push the market growth. Some of the commonly prescribed chemotherapy brands for peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment are Oncovin, Adriamycin, Platinol –AQ, ara-C etc.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, global peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the leader in global peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment market due to better availability of resources. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to expand at below average CAGR due to lack of resources and clear diagnostic pathways for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global for peripheral T-cell lymphoma market throughout the forecast period.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global for peripheral T-cell lymphoma market are Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corporation etc. among others.