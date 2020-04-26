Public Safety Wireless Communication & Municipal Wireless Communication Market: Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

In North America the spectrums of public safety are used in many applications due to limited spectrum availability in the network. North America also has a target of 99%, 4G high-speed wireless penetration nationwide to support the growth and deployment of public safety wireless communication throughout the country. President Obama on February, 2011, announced \”Wireless Innovation and Infrastructure Initiative\” and has allocated federal funds to spend on wireless goals i.e. USD 18 billion for wireless policies and radio spectrum allocation of “D” block for public safety. This will lead to the deployment of network and infrastructure growth in the country that will attract more suppliers to the North American public safety market.

With growing demand of public safety wireless communication in North America, satellite communication is also taking a step forward and is necessary in times of disaster and emergencies where land communication does not work.

Infrastructure development and services market is expected to show huge growth rate in the next seven years which will help in future growth of wireless communication in public safety and municipal wireless communication.

The public safety devices and equipment market is expected to grow in the next two years in North America where infrastructure growth will give a strong background to development of wireless technologies.