Revenue from the Sales of Gout Disease Treatment Market to Increase Exponentially During 2020

Gout is a disease characterized by recurrent attacks of acute inflammatory arthritis. It occurs when urate crystals accumulate in joint and causes inflammation and intense pain. Urate crystals are formed when high levels of uric acid are present in blood. Human body produces uric acid when it breaks down into purines. Purines are those substances which are present naturally in the body in the form of foods.

The global Gout disease treatment market is categorized based on disease condition and by therapeutics. Gout is mainly classified into acute and chronic Gout. The therapeutic segment is further sub-segmented into anti-inflammatory therapies and urate-lowering therapies.

In terms of geographic, North America and Europe dominates the global gout disease treatment market due to improved pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research infrastructure in these regions. Several pharmaceutical companies are shifting focus towards research to develop more efficient drugs in North America and Europe. The U.S. represents the largest market for Gout disease treatment followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, France and Germany holds major share of Gout disease treatment market. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global Gout disease treatment market due to increasing awareness among people about the disease. Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing Gout disease treatment markets in Asia.

In recent time, increasing prevalence of Gout disease and strong R&D pipelines are some of the major drivers for the global Gout disease treatment market. In addition, increased research on Gout therapeutics and introduction of novel drugs are also supporting in the growth of global Gout disease treatment market. However, stringent regulations and patent expiry of various blockbuster drugs are key restraints for the global Gout disease treatment market. Increasing mergers and collaborations between major companies and rapid product launches are some of the major trends for the global Gout disease treatment market. In addition, many biopharmaceutical companies are also trying to develop biologics for the treatment of Gout disease. This would develop opportunity for the global Gout disease treatment market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global Gout disease treatment market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Novartis, Pfizer and Merck.

