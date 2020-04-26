Robotic Aseptic Syringe Filler Capper Market healthy pace throughout 2027 just published

Aseptic syringe filling is a profoundly risky process due to multiple contaminations that are reported each year, leading to serious repercussions. Mortality rate of 15% was reported owing to contamination by parenteral products. Out of this 15%, 2 out of 10 contagions were due to the erroneous pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. This lead to a serious debate over the introduction of a manufacturing process with less human interference and an aseptic environment. The introduction of robotics in packaging line has been the much-anticipated innovation owing to the flexibility, affordability, and adaptability offered by the robotics system.

Since the equipment required by the pharmaceutical and medical manufacturers is complex, the introduction of robotics provides more prominent adaptability, minimizes human contact with the packaging machinery, improvisations in the quality control, efficient operations and enhanced operator safety. Aseptic Syringe fillers are used for unit dose medication in the healthcare industry. Robots are anticipated to be utilized for 27 percent of essential packaging for therapeutic devices by 2018, contrasted with only 3 percent in 2013. For pharmaceuticals, robots are relied upon to deal with 34 percent of packaging operations, up from 21 percent in 2013.

Robotic Aseptic Syringe Filler Capper : Market Dynamics

The key driver of this market is the increasing need for highly repeatable and reproducible system for packaging by customers to avoid any risk of contamination. Moreover, minimizing safety hazard for both patients and operators is also fuelling the robotic aseptic syringe filler/capper market. Sterile drug requirement and easy programmability of the robots are also one of the key drivers of the market.

One restraining factor involved in the robotic aseptic syringe filler/capper market is the initial cost of production which is comparatively higher than the traditional filler systems. The increasing preference for efficient, highly sterile and less erroneous systems is likely to create an opportunity for the robotic aseptic syringe filler/capper market. Incorporation of robotics in the packaging system is itself a trend for this market as large number of industries are incorporating robot systems in their packaging line to garner maximum efficiency.

Robotic Aseptic Syringe Filler/Capper Market: Market Segmentation

The robotic aseptic syringe filler/capper market can be segmented on the basis of end-use market, application, packaging type and geography. On the basis of end use, the robotic aseptic syringe filler market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, healthcare and food and beverage market. With considerable demand arising from the pharmaceutical sector, it is the largest market for the aseptic syringe filler. The food and beverage industry is further segmented into beverages, dairy products etc. By application, the market can be segmented into analytical & small batch production, pharmaceuticals, proteins & potent products, personalized therapies and drug manufacturing. On the basis of packaging type, the robotic aseptic syringe filler market can be segmented into primary packaging and secondary packaging. On the basis of geography, the market can be segmented into Middle-East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and Latin America.

Robotic Aseptic Syringe Filler/Capper: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the robotic aseptic syringe filler/caper market can be segmented into Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and Latin America. North America is currently leading the market due to increasing health concerns followed by Europe. The Robotic aseptic syringe filler market is still in its niche stage in the Asia Pacific region but is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to expanding working population of the Indian and Chinese economy. The demand for aseptic syringe fillers is projected to gradually grow in the United States over the forecast period.

Robotic Aseptic Syringe Filler/Capper: Key players

The key players of the robotic aseptic syringe filler market are ESS Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Steriline Srl (Italy), Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc. (Canada),AST Inc. (U.S.) and Staubli Corporation (U.S.), Marchesini Group SpA (Italy).

