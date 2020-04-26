Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Market: Rising Awareness Regarding Benefits of Using Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions

The vendor landscape of the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market features some of the leading companies operating in the information technology domain, internationally as well as regionally. The market thus features an intense level of competition, compelling companies to put more emphasis on the steady introduction of new and more reliable solutions to serve increasingly complex applications from a number of industries, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report.

Some of the leading companies in the market are Manhattan Associates, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., and Epicor Software Corporation.

According to the report, the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market will exhibit an exponential CAGR of 29.1% over 2014 to 2022, rising to a revenue opportunity of US$2,730.6 mn by 2022. Of the key end-use sectors utilizing smart and mobile supply chain solutions, the retail and manufacturing sectors are presently the key consumers, accounting for a large share of revenue of the global market. Geographically, the market in North America tops in terms of revenue contribution to the global market and continues to be a formidable force owing to it being home to some of the leading companies operating in the field of smart and mobile supply chain solutions.

One of the key factors working well for the overall development of the global smart and mobile supply chain market are the rising awareness regarding the vast benefits of advanced supply chain solution in effectively dealing with risks associated with supply chains, such as asset tracking, dynamic inventories, and supply against demand forecast. Rich business data gathered with the help of smart and mobile supply chain solutions allow retailers and product manufacturers to gain deeper understanding regarding customer behavior, demand forecasting, and changing consumer preferences. As supply chain solutions become more intelligent, interconnected, and instrumented due to the integration of digital and technologically advanced device in supply chains, the use of smart and mobile supply chain solutions has become a necessity to deal with the rising complexity.