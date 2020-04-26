Solid State Drive Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Solid State Drive Market (by technology (SLC, MLC planar, MLC 3D, TLC planar and TLC 3D), form factor (1.8”/2.5”, 3.5”, M.2, U.2 (SFF 8639) and FHHL and HHHL), interface (PCIe, SATA and SAS), end-user (client, automotive, industrial and enterprise)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Solid State Drive. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Solid State Drive cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Solid State Drive growth factors.

The forecast Solid State Drive Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Solid State Drive on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global solid state drive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The factors driving the growth of solid-state drive market are high reliability and performance efficiency benefits over the hard disk drivers. In addition, rapidly growing adoption of solid state drivers at data centers and rising use of SSD for the innovative solutions such as big data owing its better lifespan has escalated the profitability of this market. However, unavailability of large-sized SSD module and high maintenance cost are the factors responsible for restraining the growth of solid-state drive market. Moreover, growing demand of SSDs in mobile industries and technological advancements to improve the capacity and efficiency of SSD devices are expected to create more opportunities for this market in upcoming years.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Form Factor, Interface and End-User

The report on global solid state drive market covers segments such as technology, form factor, interface, and end-user. The technology segments include SLC, MLC planar, MLC 3D, TLC planar and TLC 3D. On the basis of form factor the global solid state drive market is categorized into 1.8”/2.5”, 3.5”, M.2, U.2 (SFF 8639) and FHHL and HHHL. Furthermore, on the basis of interface the solid state drive market is segmented as PCIe, SATA and SAS. On the basis of end-user the solid state drive market is segmented as client, automotive, industrial and enterprise.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global solid state drive market such as, Lite-On, Western Digital , Toshiba , Intel , Samsung , Seagate , Micron , SK Hynix , Microsemi , and Kingston .

