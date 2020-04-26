Substance Abuse, Addiction, and Treatment Market Deep Research Study of Current and Future Aspects of Industry Forecast to 2022

The global substance abuse and addiction treatment market reached $3.1 billion in 2016 and should reach nearly $4.4 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for substance abuse and addiction treatment therapeutics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

Analyses of the market based on condition, treatment type, and region

Discussion of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities

An insight into the competitive landscape of the market through new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships

Profiles of the key players in the market

Report Scope

This report presents an in-depth analysis of the global substance abuse and addiction treatment market by conditions, treatments, and geographic markets; it includes the principal drug abuse conditions that are incorporated into several therapeutic treatment methods. This report examines the role of supply-chain members from manufacturers to researchers, and contains a comprehensive analysis of the dominant companies operating in the global substance abuse and addiction treatment market. The in-depth patent analysis section of the report will focus extensively on the technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe and China.

This study considers the revenue generated by medications or therapeutics during the substance abuse treatment process. It does not review the expenses associated with services such as counseling, psychological therapy, rehabilitation or others. The report focuses on the substances that are either directly consumed or injected, hence the nicotine segment considers the medicines that help to treat smokeless tobacco addiction but does not take into account drugs that are only used for smoking cessation. The report examines all forms of opioids and cocaine in whichever form or mode they are ingested, and considers all types of alcohol abuse.

The market study is detailed for products based on applications as well as its further implication in the research and development area. These two segmentations are also discussed in depth for the given period. The market is broken down by the geographical regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the ROW. Key market players operating in this market are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Reckitt Benckiser, Forest Laboratories, and others totaling to about 20 companies.

