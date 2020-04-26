Superfine Talc Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Superfine Talc market.

Global Superfine Talc Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

Ultrafine talc powder can be processed from high purity talc ore and is widely used in plastics, rubber, coatings and other industries. Talc is magnesium silicate salt mineral talc group talc, the main component is hydrous magnesium silicate, after grinding, with hydrochloric acid treatment, washing, drying.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Superfine Talc is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Superfine Talc in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Imerys

Mondo Minerals

Minerals Technologies

IMI Fabi

Nippon Talc

American Talc Company

Golcha Group

Jai Group Company

Nordkalk

QuanergySpecialty Minerals

Xilolite

Hayashi-Kasei

Beihai Group

Liaoning Aihai Talc

Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial

Guangxi Longguang Talc

Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry

Longsheng Huamei Talc

Guiguang Talc

Haicheng Xinda Mining

Haicheng Jinghua Mineral

Liaoning Qian He Talc

Laizhou Talc Industry

Haicheng Chintalc Technologies New Materials

