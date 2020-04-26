Telecom Towers Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2019-2026

The report, named “Global Telecom Towers Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the Telecom Towers Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Telecom Towers report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, Telecom Towers market pricing and profitability.

Global Telecom Tower Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Telecom Tower Market was valued at USD 39.47 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 114.06 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.54% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Telecom Tower?

Telecommunication towers are a combination of steel structures that are designed in order to support antennas for telecommunications and broadcasting. Wireless communication for the most part, such as mobile networking, television antennas as well as radio broadcasting is connected using telecom towers. A complete telecommunication tower can be defined as a whole set of mechanical structures and electronic signal processing unit which is used in order to be able to connect through these towers. The towers can vary in height depending on the area in which they are located and for various proposes. These towers can vary from ranges such as 15 to 60 meters as well as higher. There are various types of telecommunication towers and one way that they can be classified is on the basis of their structural action. Telecommunication towers can be classified into various structural actions such as lattice towers, guyed towers, monopole towers, and stealth towers. Telecommunication towers are used in order to allow for communication among people. Communication through networking requires elevated antennas in order to effectively transmit and receive radio communications. In the case of an absence of tall buildings that antennas can be mounted to, towers can be used in order to mount antennas. The telecommunication market has aided in the increase in the demand for the telecommunication towers in both rural as well as off-grid areas.

Global Telecom Towers Market Outlook

A rapidly increasing rate of urbanization has led to the upsurge in the development as well as the adoption of technology increase in the smartphone penetration because of which there is a growth in the annual data usage through wireless networks worldwide. This led to an improvement of the overall economy, especially with respect to rural areas through the facilitation of increasing income. Therefore, increased penetration of telecom towers in rural and off-grid areas is considered as one of the major driving factors for the growth of this market in the forecast period allowing for the creation of jobs and lowering of unemployment rates in such areas.

It can be seen from the above figure; the degree of urbanization worldwide has reached 55%. This degree of urbanization has allowed for the increase in the penetration of telecom towers in rural as well as well as off-grid areas are largely increasing the demand for telecom towers. Moreover, growing subscriber base for cellular networks demands a strengthened communications infrastructure that calls for more tower deployments. Especially in the recent years, the telecommunication market has been growing rapidly due to the monumental growth in the number of internet users as well as the growing adoption of the smartphone in both developed as well as in developing regions.

With the increasing number of cell phone subscribers comes the increasing number of telecom service providers and leads to the growth of public exposure to radio waves from telecommunication towers in general. This has sparked discussion regarding the harmful effects of high-frequency radio waves on both humans as well as the environment. Globally, there is more emphasis than ever from the public as well as regulatory pressure to reduce telecom tower energy consumption and therefore it can be suggested that the increased concerns for the emission of radiation might restrain the growth of the telecom market as they are leading to the opposition of tower deployments.

Global Telecom Tower Market, Geographic Analysis

The Global Telecom Tower Market is studied on the basis of key geographies Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the Global Telecom Towers Market in 2018. China accounted for the majority of the market in this region in 2018, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific, which is dominated by countries such as China and Japan, accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018. This can be accounted due to the presence of some of the key industry players in the region such as China Tower Corporation Limited which has a large global outreach. Apart from this, advent of 4G services in India has also boosted the market for telecom towers. Hence, APAC is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest growing region for this market over the forecast period. However, Europe, a matured market, is expected to witness a relatively slower growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Telecom Tower Market, Segment Analysis

The Global Telecom Tower Market is segmented on the basis of Application, Installation, Ownership and Geography. On the basis of Tower Type, the Global Telecom Tower Market is classified into Lattice Tower, Stealth Tower, Guyed Tower, Monopole Tower. Based on Installation, the market is divided into Rooftop, Ground-Based. Lastly on the basis of Ownership, the Global Telecom Tower Market is classified into Operator-owned, Joint Venture (JV), Private-owned, Others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The Telecom Tower Market for Lattice Tower is anticipated to account for the largest market share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Whereas by Installation, the ground-based ones are expected to have the largest market share.

Global Telecom Tower Market, Competitive Landscape

The Global Telecom Tower Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of manufacturers globally. Some of the major players include AT&T, American Tower Corporation, Helios Towers Africa, Bharti Infratel, China Tower Corporation, SBA Communications, Crown Castle International Corporation and T-Mobile Towers.

