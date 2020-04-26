Thickness Planers Market Industrial Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

Thickness Planers refer to a machine used in woodworking to impart consistent thickness levels to raw wood boards. Thickness Planers produce the desired thickness levels and provides accurate flatness to both surface sides of a wooden board. Thickness Planers are used to obtain smooth surfaces, reduce thickness variations while trimming boards, and make both sides of the board parallel. In the past, Thickness Planer used to come in the form of large industrial machines, which made them expensive for small scale personal or Do-It-Yourself (DIY) works. The huge size of that type of Thickness Planers also required nothing less than a workshop to complete the required woodwork. However, the advent of portable Thickness Planers, also known as a bench-top Thickness Planers, have changed the landscape and scope of application of thickness planers.

Apart from surface finishing of rough-swan wood, thickness planers are also used to do other woodworks such as jointing wide boards, machining chamfers, and creating tapers. Thickness planers produces smooth wooden surfaces by shaving or trimming off a narrow layer from the wooden board with the help of its rotating blades. The volume of wooden material to be shaved off can be set by the operator by choosing different settings that vary the cutter-head’s height. The key parts of thickness planers are in-feed rollers, the cuter-head (which contains the blades), out-feed rollers, and the table top. Thickness planers are also commonly known as planers, planer-thicknesseers or simple thicknessers across different regions of the world.

Considering these aspects of the Thickness Planers, the study of the trends and forecasts of the Thickness Planers market becomes an important read.

Thickness Planers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type, the Thickness Planers market can be segmented as,

Handheld Thickness Planers

Bench-top Thickness Planers

Heavy Duty Thickness Planers

On the basis of Input Width, the Thickness Planers market can be segmented as,

Less Than 15 inches

More than 15 inches

On the basis of End User, the Thickness Planers market can be segmented as,

Personal

Commercial

Industrial

Thickness Planers Market: Dynamics

Thickness Planers are essential woodworking machines for factories that produce finished boards from raw lumber and also for individual and commercial woodworkers. Raw lumber has rough surfaces, uneven thickness and lack the finishing required to make boards and sheets that are actually used for making wooden end products such as furniture. Industrial level, heavy duty thickness planers are used in factories to smoothen surfaces, bring about standardized thickness and impart required finishing to the surfaces to make the wooden boards ready for proper end use. With the availability of bench-top thickness planers, there has been a massive surge in demand from small scale wood-workers and DIY enthusiasts. Bench-top thickness planers allow such users to purchase rough-sawn lumber and gain significant cost savings instead of purchasing finished boards from factories. Moreover, bench-top thickness planers allow greater control over product finishing and wider customization options as per individual needs and project or household requirements. With costs ranging in the few hundreds of dollars, bench-top thickness planers are also affordable, apart from being of high quality and efficient in their output. Thus the growing popularity of bench-top models is a key factor in the market growth of thickness planers.

Thickness Planers Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are significant markets for thickness planers, with steady demand for heavy duty industrial models for factories and high popularity of the bench-top models. North America is home to companies that are technology leaders, especially in the bench-top thickness planers market, and offer machines that are low cost, reliable and have latest technology. Asia Pacific is also a key market for thickness planers, with demand mostly driven by industrial thickness planers. Bench-top thickness planers are not high on popularity in the region because of the comparatively lower levels of DIY end users. Moreover, in many of the developing countries, woodworking is still dominated by labor intensive methods instead of mechanized equipment. The USA, Canada, UK, Germany and China are some of the key country level markets for Thickness Planers.

Thickness Planers Market: Market Participants

