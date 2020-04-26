Thin to Win – A Survey On Thin Papers Market

Environmental impacts of products are intertwined with their financial performance. Hence smart resource management is essential. Thin papers provide an efficient solution to this problem, in the printing and packaging industry. Thin papers market is expected to witness high growth in the near future as the demand for lightweight packaging is growing by leaps & bounds. Thin papers are available in different type of paper classifications which may include papers from newspaper to kraft paper for packaging. Thin papers are used for a variety of packaging applications. Manufacturers are seeking more durable options than the ground wood paper which is used for newspaper printing, boosting the global thin papers market.

Thin Papers: Financial Benefits

By lowering the weight of paper, manufacturers are reducing the cost of papers shipping & mailing costs. The thinner paper uses less amount of raw materials for its manufacturing, adding a valuable feature. Thin papers are available in different gauges which allows brand owners to reduce costs according to their requirements. The profit margin of the manufacturers is improvising due to increasing use of thin papers.

Global Thin Papers market: Dynamics

The wide range of applications such as wrapping and other paper-based packaging materials are boosting the growth of the global thin papers market. The selection of thin paper ultimately affects profitability margin of a manufacturer. The cost-effectiveness of thin paper processing is the key driving factor for the global thin papers market. The tensile strength capabilities can hamper the growth of thin papers market. Thin papers manufacturing uses softwood fiber which gives the paper a sufficient amount of flexibility and strength. Long softwood fiber is more effective material to make thin papers with appropriate quality specifications. Thin papers market is expanding in the Asia Pacific region, as per the increment in the packaging and printing industry. The Fine art papers are used by brand owners to promote their business and for marketing of a variety of products. The thickness of these papers varies according to its usage based on its application. Thin papers have an impact on the appearance of fine art papers, growing market demands.

Global Thin Papers market: Segmentation

On the basis of Basis Weight, the global thin papers market has been segmented as

<30 gsm

40 gsm

50 gsm

<60 gsm

On the basis of Product type, the global thin papers market has been segmented as

Specialty paper

Printing paper

Kraft paper

Wood-free paper

On the basis of Application, the global thin papers market has been segmented as

Books

Magazines

Newspapers

Packaging

On the basis of End Use, the global thin papers market has been segmented as

Food & beverages

Electronics & Electricals

Cosmetic & personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare products

Global Thin Papers market: Regional Outlook

The global thin papers market is estimated to expand during the forecast period due to increasing inclination of consumer preferences towards reusable and recyclable products. The North America thin papers market is expected to experience remarkable growth in the upcoming years, as consumer preference in inclined towards more sustainable products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a substantial market share in terms of volume as per the increment in the growth of the retail sector. Increasing industrial use of paper for packaging or printing purposes is growing the demand for thin papers, as manufacturers opt compact and cost-effective solution.

Global Thin Papers market: Key Players

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Bolloré Thin Papers, Pdl.

UPM Communication Papers

Drewsen Spezialpapiere

Nippon Paper Papylia Co., Ltd.

Mondi Group

Puli Paper Mfg. Co., Ltd.

