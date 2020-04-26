Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2026

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast on the urinary tract infection treatment market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the urinary tract infection treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in major global countries that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the urinary tract infection treatment market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This report examines the urinary tract infection treatment market for the period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into developments in the urinary tract infection treatment market that are significantly helping transform the healthcare industry into a more comprehensive industry.

The urinary tract infection treatment market report begins by defining urinary tract infection and its drug types. It also lists the various indications for urinary tract infections. This is followed by an overview of the urinary tract infection treatment market. The overview section includes XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are influencing growth of the global urinary tract infection treatment market currently. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has also been included in the ‘report to better equip clients with country-specific trends and insights.

The primary driving factors for growth of the urinary tract infection treatment market include significant rising incidence of UTIs and recurring of UTIs, increasing use of urinary catheters and other drainage devices, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, well established supply chain and ease of market distribution has also triggered growth of the global urinary tract infection treatment market.

On the basis of drug type, the urinary tract infection treatment market is segmented into penicillin & combinations, quinolones, cephalosporin, aminoglycoside antibiotics, sulphonamides, azoles and amphotericin B, tetracycline, nitrofurans, and other segment. Penicillin & combinations segment is further sub-segmented into amoxicillin, amoxicillin & clavulanate potassium, and others. Quinolones segment is further sub-segmented into ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, nalidixic acid, norfloxacin, and others. Cephalosporin segment is further sub-segmented into ceftriaxone, cefuroxime, cefixime, and cephalexin. Aminoglycoside antibodies segment is further sub-segmented into amikacin and gentamicin. On the basis of indication, the market is segmented complicated urinary tract infection, recurring complicated urinary tract infection, uncomplicated urinary tract infection, and neurogenic bladder infections. A detailed analysis of all categories of application has been provided in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, and BPS analysis.

The next section of the report highlights the global urinary tract infection treatment market by region. It provides market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the urinary tract infection treatment market. The study discusses the key regional trends and contracts contributing to growth of the urinary tract infection treatment market across the globe, as well as analyses the extent to which the drivers are influencing this market in these regions. Key markets assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA.

The above sections – by drug type, indication, distribution channel, and regional presence evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the urinary tract infection treatment market for the period 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e. 2016–2026.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated across the urinary tract infection treatment market globally over the forecast period. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the urinary tract infection treatment market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, i.e. by supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the global urinary tract infection treatment market and to identify the right opportunities the market presents.

The global urinary tract infection treatment market segments in terms of drug type, indication type, distribution channel, and regional presence are analysed on the basis of their respective Basis Point (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the respective market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

To understand key growth segments, XMR has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index helps providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, to get a firm understanding of the key differentiators among competitor firms. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the urinary tract infection value chain and the potential players with regard to the same. This section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players in the market.

Detailed profiles of the medical device companies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies. Key players in the market include Johnson and Johnsons Private Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG. and AstraZeneca plc.

Key Segments Covered

Drug Type Penicillin & Combinations Amoxicillin Amoxicillin & Clavulanate Potassium Others Quinolones Ciprofloxacin Levofloxacin Nalidixic acid Norfloxacin Others Cephalosporin Ceftriaxone Cefuroxime Cefixime Cephalexin Aminoglycoside antibiotics Amikacin Gentamicin Sulphonamides Azoles and Amphotericin B Tetracycline Nitrofurans Other

By Indication Complicated UTI Recurring Complicated UTI Uncomplicated UTI Neurogenic Bladder Infections

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Gynaecology and Urology Clinics Drug Store Retail Pharmacies Online Drug Stores



Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Key Companies

Johnson and Johnsons Private Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Cipla Ltd.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc.

