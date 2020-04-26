Wireless Gigabit Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Wireless Gigabit Market (by type (802.11ac and 802.11ad), product (network infrastructure devices, display devices, and others), technology (integrated circuit chip and system on chip), application (networking, consumer electronics, commercial, healthcare, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Wireless Gigabit. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Wireless Gigabit cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Wireless Gigabit growth factors.

The forecast Wireless Gigabit Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Wireless Gigabit on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global wireless gigabit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The wireless gigabit is a recently innovated wireless technology which offers bandwidth of more than 60 Hz. The benefits of wireless gigabit such as faster communication and rapid data transmission more than Wi-Fi technology drives the growth of wireless gigabit market. In addition, the wireless gigabit has potential to offer instantaneous synchronization and fast data sharing which is required for consumer electronics devices such as digital devices, HD televisions, tablets, and advanced smartphones, among others. This in turn is expected to escalate the market growth of wireless gigabit market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing popularity of cloud storage solution due to its cost effective nature is projected to create more opportunities for wireless gigabit market.

Market Segmentation by Type, Product, Technology, and Application

The report on global wireless gigabit market covers segments such as type, product, technology, and application. The type segments include 802.11ac and 802.11ad. On the basis of product the global wireless gigabit market is categorized into network infrastructure devices, display devices, consumer electronics and networking devices. Furthermore, on the basis of technology the wireless gigabit market is segmented as integrated circuit chip and system on chip. On the basis of application the wireless gigabit market is segmented as networking, consumer electronics, commercial, healthcare, it & telecom, government, BFSI and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wireless gigabit market such as, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Azurewave Technologies, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

