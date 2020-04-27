1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – BioAmber Inc., BASF SE, ExxonMobil Chemicals, International Specialty Products, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Invista and Forecast to 2025
Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 117 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,4-Butanediol (BDO).
This report researches the worldwide 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) capacity, production, value, price and market share of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BioAmber Inc.
BASF SE
ExxonMobil Chemicals
International Specialty Products
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Invista
LyondellBasell Industries and The Dow Chemical Company.
Myriant Corporation
Dairen Chemical Corporation
Toray Industries Inc.
Sipchem
Genomatica
1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Breakdown Data by Type
Industry Grade
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Breakdown Data by Application
Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
Polyurethanes (PU)
Others
1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
