1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – BioAmber Inc., BASF SE, ExxonMobil Chemicals, International Specialty Products, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Invista and Forecast to 2025

Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market

Description

Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,4-Butanediol (BDO).

This report researches the worldwide 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) capacity, production, value, price and market share of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BioAmber Inc.

BASF SE

ExxonMobil Chemicals

International Specialty Products

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Invista

LyondellBasell Industries and The Dow Chemical Company.

Myriant Corporation

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Sipchem

Genomatica

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Breakdown Data by Type

Industry Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Breakdown Data by Application

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

