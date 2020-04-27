New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Non-Gluten Foods market.

Global Non-Gluten Foods Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley or any of their crossbred varieties and derivatives. In baking, gluten is the binding agent within the flour that prevents the baked good from crumbling. As such, gluten is found in many processed and packaged product. A gluten free product does not contain any gluten or grains such as spelt-wheat, which is gluten-rich. In this report, gluten free products include Bakery Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Cereals & Snacks, Savories and Others.

Scope of the Report:

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The worldwide market for Non-Gluten Foods is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Non-Gluten Foods in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Company

Boulder Brands

DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA

ENJOY LIFE NATURAL

General Mills, Inc

The Hain Celestial Group

Kraft Heinz

HERO GROUP AG

KELKIN LTD

NQPC

RAISIO PLC

Kellogg’s Company

Big Oz Industries

Domino’s Pizza

