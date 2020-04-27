A2P (Application to Person) Messaging SMS Market Competitive Analysis By 2024 : MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV

In the past few years, the global A2P SMS market has expanded significantly due to a surge in Application-to-Person (A2P) messages in areas such as mobile banking, mobile payments and mobile health services. SMS is used extensively as an effective tool for customer engagement, customer service, activation and certification, and service delivery capabilities for businesses and organizations. A2P SMS is a form of service that sends SMS to mobile subscribers from web-based applications. A2P SMS is widely used in industries such as tourism, banking and financial services, e-commerce, entertainment and healthcare due to the provision of secure and reliable operator channels and improved end-user experience.

A2P SMS is now widely used in a variety of applications such as location-based opportunities, promotional campaigns, campaign awards, public updates on breaking news and brand promotions. A2P SMS services are widely used to broadcast transactional messages in many industries, such as financial services, entertainment, banking, tourism, marketing, retail, media and medical. As the set of applications for these services grows, demand for A2P SMS is also expected to increase. However, an increase in mobile malware, including technical exceptions to the bulk SMS, phishing, and spam message concepts, can have an adverse impact on the overall growth prospects of the global A2P SMS market, as well as illegal routes that affect carrier profits.

A2P (Application to Person) Messaging SMS Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, A2P (Application to Person) Messaging SMS Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd., Tyntec, SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media, Beepsend, Soprano, Accrete, FortyTwo Telecom AB, ClearSky, Ogangi Corporation, AMD Telecom S.A

During the report’s forecast period, the BFSI segment is expected to emerge as one of the most promising revenue opportunities in the global A2P SMS market. As consumers’ preference for online banking services grows, this potential is expected to become a major factor in realizing them.

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

A2P (Application to Person) Messaging SMS Market Segmentation by End User Type breakdown data 2019 and forecast to 2024

Retail

BFSI

Travel and Transport

Healthcare and Hospitality

Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

Others

A2P (Application to Person) Messaging SMS Market Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2019 and forecast to 2024

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional campaigns

Interactive Services

Inquiry Related Services

Geographically, the Asia Pacific and North American markets accounted for two major markets in the global market in in Previous Years. The leading position of the Asia Pacific market is mainly the region’s large population base and mobile subscriptions. The thriving BFSI and e-commerce industries in developing countries in the region have also contributed to the increased demand for A2P SMS services.

A2P (Application to Person) Messaging SMS Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

