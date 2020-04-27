Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Activated carbon fiber is a type of carbonated fiber that is made of cellulosic, PAN, phenolic, and pitch fibers, and it is new type advanced material which is different from granular or powder activated carbon.

Scope of the Report:

Japan is the largest market of the activated carbon fiber (ACF), while it took up about 69% of the global total market, followed by the China, about 27% in 2017. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the China market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, activated carbon fiber (ACF) retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Especially in the developing regions, which have stronger consumption growth rate.

The worldwide market for Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toyobo

Kuraray

Unitika

Gunei Chem

Evertech Envisafe Ecology

Taiwan Carbon Technology

Awa Paper

HP Materials Solutions

Sutong Carbon Fiber

Jiangsu Tongkang

Anhui Jialiqi

Nantong Senyou

Kejing Carbon Fiber

Nantong Beierge

Nantong Yongtong

Xintong ACF

Nature Technology

Hailan Filtration Tech

Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Nantong Jinheng

Zichuan Carbon Fiber

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3745075-global-activated-carbon-fiber-acf-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pitch Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3745075-global-activated-carbon-fiber-acf-market-2019-by

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pitch Based Activated Carbon Fiber

1.2.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based Activated Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Solvent Recovery

1.3.2 Air Purification

1.3.3 Water Treatment

1.3.4 Catalyst Carrier

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Toyobo

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Toyobo Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Kuraray

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Unitika

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Gunei Chem

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Gunei Chem Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Taiwan Carbon Technology

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Taiwan Carbon Technology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Awa Paper

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)