Activated Carbon Market 2019 Global Research, Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Global Activated Carbon Market Analysis

What is Activated Carbon?

Activated carbon is an organic compound which is porous in nature and has a function of adsorbing all the impurities. Activated carbon can be classified as granular activated carbon and powdered activated carbon and has its applications in various industries such as food and beverages, waste water treatment and air purification systems. Activated carbon is a trending application designed as an eco-friendly strategy and is supported by the government regulations as well. Rising water treatment industry have boosted the growth of activated carbon market.

Global Activated Carbon Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Increasing need to ensure and check air and water quality along with extensive use of activated carbon in food and beverage industry has been driving the global activated carbon market, lately. While stringent rules and regulations imposed by the government for the manufacture and usage of activated carbon acts a potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Activated Carbon Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Activated Carbon Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Activated Carbon Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co., Calgon Carbon, Haycarb, Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GMBH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GMBH, Prominent systems Inc., Oxbow activated carbon LLC . Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Activated Carbon Market Segmentation, by Type

On the basis of type, Global Activated Carbon market is segmented into:

Powdered activated carbon

Granular activated carbon

The powdered activated carbon segment dominated the market in 2017 and is projected to lead the market over the forecast period.

Global Activated Carbon Market Segmentation, by Industry

On the basis of industry, Global Activated Carbon Market is categorized into:

Water treatment

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical and medical

Automotive

Air purification

Others

The water treatment industry accounted for a largest market share in the global activated carbon market in the year 2017 and is expected to lead this segment over the forecast period.

Global Activated Carbon Market Segmentation, by Application Method

On the basis of application method, Global Activated Carbon Market is classified into:

Batch application

Column application

The batch application segment dominated the market in the year 2017. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Global Activated Carbon Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific, led by China and India, dominated the market in the year 2017. This region is expected to account for the largest share in the forthcoming years as it is the highest revenue contributor to the market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

