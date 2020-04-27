Analysis of the Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

Our latest research report entitled In-Flight Entertainment Market (by type (air interface and core network), system (centralized self-organizing network, hybrid self-organizing network, distributed self-organizing network), product (hardware, connectivity, communication, content)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of In-Flight Entertainment. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure In-Flight Entertainment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential In-Flight Entertainment growth factors.

The forecast In-Flight Entertainment Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, In-Flight Entertainment on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global in-flight entertainment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

With rise in significant demand for the in-flight entertainment systems, the new entertainment systems companies offering W-IFE software and hardware are growing at a rapid pace. The growth in this market is attributed to the factors such as growing competition among the aviation companies by providing enhanced customer experience, growing number of air-travelers and technological advancements. Additionally, mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops manufacturing companies have started offering wireless in-flight connectivity and entertainment services to customers, such factors are also likely to drive the In-flight entertainment market. However, high cost associated with networking technologies, hardware connectivity, and increased concerns about data privacy and security are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, the combination of wireless in-flight connectivity and in-flight entertainment have opened several growth opportunities for the players in this market, and they are now offering value added services such as live movies, live content and other services, this in turn is projected to augment the opportunities in this market over the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation by Type, System and Product

The report on global in-flight entertainment market covers segments such as type, system and product. The type segments include air interface and core network. On the basis of system the global in-flight entertainment market is categorized into centralized self-organizing network, hybrid self-organizing network and distributed self-organizing network. Furthermore, on the basis of product the in-flight entertainment market is segmented as hardware, connectivity & communication and content.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global in-flight entertainment market such as, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Zodiac Aerospace, Gogo LLC, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc, Onair, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Digecor, Inc., and Rockwell Collins, Inc.

